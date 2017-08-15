Get the right eclipse glasses to save your eyes

If you plan to watch the solar eclipse Monday, make sure to protect your eyes and your camera.

Dr. Randy Hartman at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest in Waco said all sunglasses and some filters are not enough.

If you use those, he said you could get permanent damage to your eye.

Dr. Hartman said you have to wear and use an internationally-recognized certification called ISO 12312-2 certified.

That's a special solar filter that blocks all rays of the sun, the ones you can see and the ones you can't.

"So there are some glasses and some filters out there on the internet that may protect the eyes from the visible light and people may think their viewing is done safely but it is not filtering out the infrared lights as well as the ultraviolet radiation," Dr. Hartman said.

He said you will be able to see the total eclipse on a path between Oregon and South Carolina, but only a partial eclipse in Waco.

You won't have to wait too long to see a total eclipse in Waco, however. Dr. Hartman said there will be one visible in Central Texas on April 8, 2024.

Dr. Hartman said for a list of reputable vendors of solar filters and viewers, click here.

