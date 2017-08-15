Baylor Volleyball Completes Green & Gold Scrimmage

Baylor volleyball played its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage, giving the fans a preview of the 2017 team Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center. The green team, led by redshirt senior Katie Staiger and freshman Yossiana Pressley, swept the four-set tilt, winning 25-16, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20.

Pressley led the charge with a .415 attack effort, finishing the night with 21 kills on 41 swings. Staiger collected a double-double with 19 kills and 17 digs for the green team while senior Camryn Freiberg and junior Aniah Philo led the gold team with nine kills each.

Defensively, the gold team dominated the net with a 17.0-6.5 blocking advantage, but the green team used its .299 hitting efficiency to take the four-set sweep.

Redshirt senior Tola Itiola led the charge at the net, totaling six block assists and four solo blocks in her first match since last year’s preseason injury.

Senior Jana Brusek anchored the green team back court, compiling 14 digs and five service aces.

Rotating back and forth between teams, sophomore Braya Hunt led all setters with 30 assists, followed by freshman Hannah Lockin with 27 and sophomore Hannah Fluegel with 22.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The green team featured seniors Katie Staiger and Jana Brusek, sophomores Daria Richards, Nicole Thomas and Shelly Fanning, and freshmen Yossiana Pressley, Taylor Marburger and Lexie Rawls. The team was coached by assistant coach Jason Williams.

• The gold team consisted seniors Camryn Freiberg and Tola Itiola, juniors Aniah Philo and Ashley Fritcher, sophomores Tara Wulf and MacKenzie Davis, freshmen Marieke van der Mark and Mackenzie Snowden, and volunteer assistant coach Ross Rohlmeier. The team was coached by assistant coach Sam Erger.

• The team’s three setters rotated between both green and gold teams throughout the match (sophomores Braya Hunt and Hannah Fluegel and freshman Hannah Lockin).

• The green squad outhit the gold team, .299 to .140.

STAT OF THE MATCH

.415 – the hitting efficiency of freshman Yossiana Pressley in her first preseason match with Baylor.

TOP QUOTE

“I was a little disappointed with our serve and pass. That’s something that’s key to every level of success, and we got a little loose on that. We’ve got to be cleaner in that area. Overall, we’ve got a lot of weapons. I was very pleased with Hannah Lockin and Yossiana Pressley tonight. Katie Staiger was consistent. This is probably the first in the week and a half of double days that some girls are starting to separate themselves. It gives us something to work on and start zeroing on the starting lineup for Rice.” -head coach Ryan McGuyre

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears head to Houston to face Rice in their final exhibition match Thursday at 5 p.m.