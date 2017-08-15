Texas Legislature ends special session a day early

The Texas Legislature has adjourned for good, ending its month-long special session a day early.

The Senate gaveled out around 10 p.m. Tuesday. That came hours after the state House surprised everyone by adjourning and declaring that it wasn't coming back, even though the session didn't end until midnight Wednesday.

House members quit to force the Senate to accept their version of a contentious property tax bill. But the Senate rejected that ultimatum, and itself adjourned.

Gov. Greg Abbott called cutting property taxes the top priority of the special session. He will now have to call a second extra session if he wants to revive the issue.

The session's end also killed the "bathroom bill" targeting transgender Texans for the second time, after it collapsed during the regular session.

