Waco ISD kicks off school year with convocation

Hundreds of Waco ISD employees gathered at the Waco Convention Center to celebrate the start of another school year.

The event kicked off with music from the pep bands of Waco High and University High and performances by cheerleaders.

During the ceremony, teachers of the year and campus principals were recognized for their hard work.

The district's new superintendent Dr. A. Marcus Nelson, received a warm welcome as gave his first district-wide address.

“Whatever your best has been in the past, I would challenge you. What would even better look like," Nelson said.

He challenged teachers to work harder than ever.

"It's our job in the public schools, to take every child no matter had they come to us. It can't be an excuse of how they leave us. We have to change their lives," Dr. Nelson said. “No matter where you go to school. No matter what the zip code the school is in. Everybody gets a quality education.”

Waco ISD starts the school year on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.