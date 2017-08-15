Lady Bears Wrap U24 Four Nations Play

Two Lady Bears placed first and second with their respective national teams at the inaugural U24 Four Nations Tournament. Junior Kalani Brown won the team title with the USA U23 Women’s National Team, helping the Red, White and Blue to a perfect 3-0 record, while senior Kristy Wallace led the Australian U23 Women’s National Team to a runner-up result (2-1).

Wallace helped the Aussies record a 79-52 win over Canada (0-3) to close out tournament action on Tuesday morning. The guard tallied 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the contest. Starting for Australia in all three contests, Wallace averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

Brown contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and one block in 13 minutes off the bench to guide the USA to gold with a 103-71 victory over Japan (1-2) on Tuesday morning. The post player led her squad with a .750 field goal percentage (9-12 FG) in the three-game set, while averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Wallace remains overseas following the U24 Four Nations Tournament to compete with Australia’s Emerging Opals at the 2017 World University Games in Chinese Taipei.

Australia drew into Group D and will face Lithuania at 7 a.m. (CT) on Aug. 21, Argentina at 4:30 a.m. (CT) on Aug. 22 and Russia at 11:30 p.m. (CT) on Aug. 22 in pool play. Quarterfinals, semifinals and grand final action follow from Aug. 25-28.