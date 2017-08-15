Military family rescues dog after it was intentionally hit

A military family is asking for your help after saving a dog after the dog was intentionally hit by a car.

The family was traveling from Shreveport to San Antonio when they saw a dog on the side of the road in Bastrop.

"Right before I got out of the truck, we watched [another truck] go around her and then a gold [car] purposely swerve into her and hit her," said Derek Keith.

The dog, named Maggie, had a snapped front leg and an open wound. The family looked for an owner with no luck and are now asking for help to cover the dog's medical costs. San Antonio Animal Control Services would have euthanized Maggie had she not been taken by the Keith family.

"Her first vet bill is about $600 which we are paying but desperately need help for surgery, said Keith. "We have no idea how much this is going to cost."

The dog is being treated at the Town and Country Veterinary Hospital in San Antonio and will need a metal plate in her leg to recover from her injuries.

To donate, you can visit the family's Gofundme page.

