TEA releases 2017 Accountability Ratings

Several Central Texas districts have met standards set by the TEA. However, some districts require improvement in some of the schools.

For Waco ISD, most schools met standards but a few require improvement. G.W. Carver Middle School, Indian Spring Middle, Alta Vista Elementary, Brook

Avenue Elementary, Crestview Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary all required improvement.

For Killeen ISD, all schools met standards with one school, Pathways Academic Campus, meeting alternative standards.

For Temple ISD, most schools met the standards with a few requiring improvement. Cater Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary were these schools in the district requiring improvement.

Marlin ISD, which has faced TEA regulation for failing to meet state standards, is listed as still needing to improve in all schools but one, Marlin High School.

You can find more statewide accountability ratings on the TEA website.

More on KXXV.com

+ State steps in to run Marlin ISD

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.