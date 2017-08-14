Missing 13-year-old found unharmed after multi-county high-speed chase

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county high-speed chase. An Amber Alert was issued for the 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday.

She was found unharmed.

The pursuit ended in Shepherd, TX Tuesday morning. Shepherd is in San Jacinto County.

Law enforcement on scene said that the truck believed to be involved in the amber alert rammed into a U.S. marshal at State Highway 242 and U.S. 59. A pursuit began with several Mongomery County units.

They said the vehicle continued north at speed over 80 miles per hour into Liberty County. Cleveland police and Cleveland ISD police then got involved in the chase.

When the chase entered San Jacinto county, DPS attempted to spike the fleeing truck. The truck swerved, lost control and hit the DPS Tahoe. Officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.

U.S. 59 was shut down as a result of the pursuit. It is now open, but traffic is still moving slowly.

BREAKING: Endangered child Priscilla Elisabel Martinez has been recovered. Uncle has been arrested after leading LE in a 3 county pursuit. pic.twitter.com/tJYDl3DrdQ — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) August 15, 2017

Police were looking for 41-year-old Rudolfo Nuncio, Jr. in connection with her abduction.

The suspect was driving a silver, 2015, Dodge, Ram pickup.

No other details were immediately available.

