Groesbeck firefighter that sustained 'substantial injuries' in fatal wreck is out of the hospital

A Groesbeck firefighter is out of the intensive care unit of a San Antonio hospital after a fatal crash that claimed the life of his wife.

Matt Koncaba is back home recovering from his injuries.

A 2005 Dodge Durango was driving eastbound on FM 532 when, for unknown reasons, a tire on the right side of the car had blown causing it to crash near the Gonzales/Lavaca county line at 8:10 p.m. The driver lost control of the Dodge and crossed into the westbound lane and skid off the roadway before striking a nearby tree with its right side. The vehicle caught fire and burned. DPS said one rear passenger was able to exit the vehicle and the other was pulled out.

The driver, 20-year-old Lexus Koncaba, and a 14-year-old female passenger were killed on impact, DPS said.

The fire department's assistant chief Catlin Samuels and Lieutenant Reverend John Carabin traveled to meet with Koncaba and injured passenger Brianna Ray.

Several donations were made and over $7,000 for Koncaba and his recovery.

