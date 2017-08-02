Project Promise receives funding from Baylor University grant

Baylor University’s Project Promise will receive community grants from the university to replace funds lost from the city.

Project Promise is a part of Baylor’s School of Education’s University for Young People (UYP). The program provides 60 gifted low-income students a chance to participate in UYP programs for free.

Part of the funding for Project Promise came from a federal community block grant given to the city of Waco. When federal funding of that grant decreased, Waco City Council decided it could not fund Project Promise in 2018. Interim Provost Michael K. McLendon announced Monday that Project Promise would continue to receive funding through a Baylor community outreach grant.

UYP Co-Director Paula Gardner said that the impact of Project Promise to low-income students in Waco ISD is what makes the program worth the funding.

“Over a three year period of time, all of those students who have graduated, 94% of them had pursued higher education,” Gardner said. “In typical low-income families, that’s about 58%, so that’s a dramatic increase in students that are pursuing higher education.”

Project Promise serves students from 4th grade through high school. Students get the chance to take classes in robotics, arts, travel and much more.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.