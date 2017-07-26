CTX troopers cited fewer drunk drivers during 2017 Fourth of July weekend

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety cited fewer drunk drivers in Central Texas during the 2017 Fourth of July weekend when compared to the year before, according to data News Channel 25 obtained through an open records request.

The DPS Highway Safety Operations Center reports troopers cited 35 drivers between June 30-July 5 for driving while under the influence. In 2016, troopers pulled over 45 drivers.

Troopers in McLennan County handed out the most citations, a total of six, according to the data. That's two more citations than the year before.

Bell County troopers handed out four citations. In 2016, they handed out 10 citations, the data showed.

Twenty-three of the 35 drivers troopers cited were men, according to the data.

About 77 percent of the drivers were over the age of 30, the report stated. Just three drivers were underage. The oldest driver was 73, and the youngest was 20.

Troopers handed out most of the citations on Saturday, July 1. Troopers cited only two drunk drivers on July 4.

Only two citations were handed out on I-35 between the five-day period, the data showed. Both of them were in Williamson County.

Check out the report below from the DPS Highway Safety Operations Center for a look at all the data:

