CTX human resource managers get active shooter training

A local society of human resource managers got tips on how to protect their workplaces from active shooter events.

The Heart of Texas Society of Human Resource Managers teamed up with Eagle Systems Inc. for an active shooter training during their July meeting. The training taught managers what to do if an active shooter comes to their workplace and how to prevent an event like that from happening to them.

H.O.T. Society of Human Resource Managers Chapter President Alexis Thomas said that recent tragedies involving active shooters around the country inspired her organization to hold the event.

“We think it's an issue that's really important right now for a lot of HR managers and civilians to know,” Thomas said. “How best to work with law enforcement and what to do if an issue comes up in the work place.”

H.O.T. Society of Human Resource Managers meet once a month at the Waco Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.