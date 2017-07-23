More than 800 athletes sign up for TriWaco Triathlon

Hundreds of athletes participated in the 9th annual TriWaco Triathlon on Sunday morning.

The Olympic race started with a 1500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River followed by a 25-mile bike ride and then a 10K run. The Sprint distance event started with a 400-meter swim in the Brazos River followed by a 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run.

Eight hundred and 63 people signed up for the race.

To see the results from the race, click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.