More than 800 athletes sign up for TriWaco Triathlon

Hundreds of athletes participated in the 9th annual TriWaco Triathlon on Sunday morning. 

The Olympic race started with a 1500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River followed by a 25-mile bike ride and then a 10K run. The Sprint distance event started with a 400-meter swim in the Brazos River followed by a 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run. 

Eight hundred and 63 people signed up for the race. 

