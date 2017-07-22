Kids compete in Waco triathlon

Some Central Texas kids got up bright and early Saturday morning for some athletic competition.

The 6th Annual Tri-Kids competition was held at McLane Stadium in Waco. About 45 children across three age groups swam, biked, and ran in the lengthy race.

Volunteer Erik Romanov said the event is sanctioned by the U.S.A. Triathlon organization and is a great way to gets kids active.

"It gets the youth vibrancy going relative to physical fitness in the age of technology and sitting in front of computers and video games,” Romanov said. “This is exciting for the community because this breeds the next generation of athlete."

Upon completion of the course, kids were greeted by their loved ones and awarded prizes. Montannah Kenny and Matthew Boyle won first place in the 6-7 age group. Michael Boyle and Brooklynn Clark won first in the 8-10 age group. And in the 11-12 age group, Connor Cox and Emma Wade won first place.

On Sunday, July 22, it will be the grown-ups turn to show up and compete at the Ninth Annual Tri-Waco Triathlon.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.