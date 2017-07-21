Waco Animal Shelter seeking home for eviction dogs

The Waco Animal Shelter is looking to home nine new dogs they took in after their owner was evicted from their home.



The dogs were taken Monday after animal services were called to help the Waco Police Department during an eviction. The shelter took in a total of 49 animals on Monday, including the evicted dogs.



The shelter said that it takes at least 72 hours to get the dogs ready for adoption. Shelter manager Luis Leyva said that teamwork between departments helped with the heavy workload.



"Everybody pulled together," Leyva said. "Us, The City of Waco, the Humane Society and a few other partners from around helped us out with getting fosters, rescues and everybody to get us situated to where we could house all these animals."



The shelter only had four of the nine evicted dogs on the adoption floor at the time this article was published. To learn more about the dogs, visit the Waco Animal Shelter's website.

