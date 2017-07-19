Hawaiian Falls dumps a ton of ice into wave pool

Hawaiian Falls in Waco is taking cooling off, to new heights with their annual wave pool ice dump.

Each year, Hawaiian Falls dumps 2,000 pounds, or 1 ton of ice into their giant wave pool. The ice cools down the water for overheated park guests, but Hawaiian Falls Waco President Clint Hill said it also offers a unique experience for visiting families.

“We wanna make memories and so we gotta go big and make sure that every family remembers the ice at the water park,” Hill said. “That was the highlight of our day. Let's go back next year or let's go back next week because of the fun things they're doing day in and day out.”

This is not Hawaiian Falls’ only event this summer. The park will be holding movie screenings every Friday for the month of July. You can get more information about Hawaiian Falls events at their website.

