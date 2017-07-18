Cake Wars champion opens new location in CTX

Former Cake Wars champion has scored again in Central Texas, this time in Temple.

Lily’s Cakes opened its second location on Monday and customers were lined up waiting for those doors to open.

This location is in a newly renovated area that sits directly across from Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

Owner and Cake Wars Champion Lilian Halabi said she looks forward to serving the Temple community just like her first location in Harker Heights.

"I will be offering the same services, exactly the same cupcakes, cakes, made to order custom cakes, wedding cakes, birthday cakes," Halabi said.

The list goes on, but Halabi says the square footage in both areas are the same which is just enough space for them to make any sweet treat of your choice.

