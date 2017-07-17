CTX mother-daughter duo write children's book

A new children’s book written by a Waco mother-daughter duo has just hit the shelves.

Jeba Pandian and her 8-year-old daughter Sophia co-authored “My Sister is my Guardian Angel.” The book follows a little girl telling a story about all the things her sister does in heaven, all the while protecting her as her guardian angel.

The story is based on Pandian’s experience losing her first child, Isabella, in 2007. She said that the idea for the book came to her when Sophia started asking questions about her sister.

“She started drawing pictures of what she started doing every day,” Pandian said. “We were folding laundry at the time when she started drawing the pictures and we thought about Isabella having to wash her angel gowns in heaven.”

The book was released on June 11, Isabella’s 10th birthday. Pandian said that even though she planned to use the book to teach Sophia how to deal with loss, the book also helped her with her own recovery.

“Originally I thought I was doing the book for Sophia,” Pandian said. “But in the end, I found out that it actually brought healing and closure for me and my husband as well.”

Pandian said that she and her daughter Sophia plan on writing more books about dealing with the loss of all types, including pets and other family members. You can learn more about their book and purchase your own here.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.