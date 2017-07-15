Vets learn about benefits at fair in Waco

Veterans in Central Texas are getting an idea about the benefits they could receive.

At a benefit fair in Waco today, the Texas Veterans Land Board along with the Veterans Affairs Systems and Texas Veterans Commission provided veterans and their families with information on state programs. Those programs include home, land and home improvement loans.

Ken Walllingford of the Texas Land Board said it's not too late for those interested to reach out for help.

"Texas has the second highest veteran populated state in the country at 1.7 million veterans," Wallingford said. "So this is the way we go into the local communities to offer these benefits to area veterans that quite frankly not familiar with any entitlements that they may or may not be available to them."

The next benefits fair will be held in the North Texas town of Tomball on August 19th.

For more information, visit the Veteran Land Board website.

