Three Texas A&M football players announced to 2017 preseason All-SEC team

By Haley Seale, Producer
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Three Texas A&M football players have been selected by the 2017 SEC Media Days for the preseason All-Southern Conference team.

Texas A&M student-athletes Christian Kirk, Armani Watts and Koda Martin earned spots on the 2017 preseason SEC team announced Friday, July 14.

Kirk earned a first-team selection at three positions, wide receiver, all-purpose and return specialist. Kirk is a junior at A&M from Scottsdale, Ariz., and was the only player in the SEC with over 80 catches in 2016 and led the nation with three punt returns for touchdowns. Kirk was also named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Watts earned first-team All-SEC honors at the position of defensive back. Watts is a senior at A&M from Forney. His 2016 season was cut short due to an injury, but in the nine games he played he made 56 tackles and was among an elite group of SEC defenders with two or more tackles for loss, interceptions, passes broken up, forced fumbles and recovered fumbles. Watts was also named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Martin earned ALL-SEC third team on the offensive line. Martin is a junior at A&M from Manvel. He has been playing in the top backup and spot starter for the past two seasons and is projected to start on the offensive front this season. Martin played in 13 games last season and started in four.

For the full list of selected players for the 2017 preseason All-Southern Conference team, go to www.secsports.com.      

