Meet the Bears event will give out 5,000 signed posters on Saturday

Meet the Bears will be held at McLane Stadium from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Meet the Bears, is a fan appreciation event where 5,000 fans will receive autographed exclusive posters from the members of the Baylor football team and coach Matt Rhule. Gate C will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans to begin entering the stadium. All attending fans are asked to park in Lot 2.

Coach Rhule will be located at the top of section 115, and will be available to sign the exclusive poster. Fans are welcome to bring personal items to be autographed by the coach if preferred. Baylor Bears merchandise will be available for purchase at the Sideline Shop Bookstore and Bruiser’s Locker Room.

Fans who would like their poster signed by the players can begin the line to meet the players at the top of section 122. Student-athletes will only be signing the exclusive Meet the Bears posters until 4 p.m.

Fans are invited to attend Fan Fest activities including inflatable games and photo opportunities. Baylor volleyball team members and soccer team members will also be available to give out autographs on the west concourse.

Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Also available for purchase during the Meet the Bears event will be a limited number of remaining season tickets packages.

For questions regarding the event, contact Baylor athletic marketing at 254-710-8110.

