Bryan Police Department searches for person of interest

Bryan Police Department continues their search for the suspect from an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle in June.

Bryan Police Department asks for anyone who might have information regarding an attempted BMV that occurred in Bryan on June 28 on Williams Way to please contact Detective Beau Wallace at 979-209-5455 or crime stoppers at 979-775-8477.

Refer to case number 17-0601198 with all tips.

