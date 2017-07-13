Stonetree Golf Club hosts 22nd Annual Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open

Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen is hosting the 22nd Annual Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open on Monday, July, 31.

Boys and girls, 7 to 18, are invited to compete in the golf open Monday, July 31. Registration for the open is $20 per entry and includes green fees, lunch, awards, hat, towel, balls, tees, bag tags and more. There are 125 spots available, all registrations are due by July 29 to compete.

There will be 10 divisions divided by age and gender. Tee times start at 8 a.m. and the golf open will continue until all divisions are complete. For more information and specific tee times call 254-501-6575 or visit their website at www.cmbjrgolfopen.com.

Copyright 2017KXXV. All rights reserved.