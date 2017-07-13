Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History honors military personne - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History honors military personnel and families

By Haley Seale, Producer
Source: Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Source: Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, along with over 2,000 museums across the nation, are participating in honoring military personnel and families.

Now through Sept. 4, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is offering free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families. Throughout the year, museums across the nation including fine arts museums, science museums, history museums, nature centers and children’s museums have participated in the Blue Stars Museums military appreciation acts.

“We enjoy offering free admission to our servicemen and women and their families and hope to see many of them at the Museum this summer,” said Dr. Deborah Cowman, Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the from June 6 to Aug. 19.

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is located at 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. For more information visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

