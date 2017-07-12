Bryan Police Department hosts 'Lunch with Leo' - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bryan Police Department hosts 'Lunch with Leo'

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
Source: Bryan Police Department Source: Bryan Police Department
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

Bryan Police Department will be hosting Lunch with Leo, a lunch meeting between the Bryan community and Police Department, on July 22.

Lunch with Leo will be an informal meeting between the Police Department and community where they will discuss community issues and build relationships. Bryan officers are hosting Lunch with Leo rather than the traditional Coffee with a Cop recognized nationally.

Lunch with Leo is open to the community and anyone can attend.

There will not be an agenda or speeches, the purpose of the meeting is for members of the community to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers that protect their streets. The goal of the program is to improve relationships between police officers and community members.

Lunch with Leo will take place on July 22, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The St. Theresa Church in Bryan, located at 1212 Lucky St.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

