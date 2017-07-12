Christian Academy for the Deaf hosts fundraiser - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Christian Academy for the Deaf hosts fundraiser

By Haley Seale, Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Christian Academy for the Deaf (CAD) is coming to Waco in the fall and is hosting a fundraiser at Brame Park on July 23.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on July 23, there will be arts and crafts, carnival games, family portraits, a cake walk, a splash pad and more. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to benefit the Christian Academy for the Deaf.

The Christian Academy for the Deaf will be available for deaf and hard of hearing children grades K-12. For more information or to donate to the school, go to www.christianacademyforthedeaf.org.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

