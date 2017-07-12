San Patricio County man added to Texas 10 most wanted sex offend - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

San Patricio County man added to Texas 10 most wanted sex offender list

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
(KXXV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Erasmo Zapata, 45, to the Texas 10 most wanted sex offender list and is offering cash rewards for information that leads to his capture.

Zapata has been wanted since Jan. 2017 for violating his patrol. Zapata was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child in 2006 after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in San Patricio County. Zapata was sentenced to 15 years in prison for these charges but was released on parole in Aug. 2015.

Zapata is 5-feet 11-inches tall, approximately 190 pounds and has tattoos on his arms, shoulders, neck, left hand and chest. Zapata is known to have ties in Nueces and San Patricio counties. He also recently worked in construction and might be recognized by the nickname “Eddie.”

All tips provided are guaranteed to be anonymous, tipsters are all assigned a number rather than be recognized by name. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in cash reward for any information that assists in his capture. To provide a tip and be eligible for the rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline 1-800-252-8477, text the letter “DPS” and the tip to 274637, submit a web tip through the DPS website, submit a Facebook tip or submit a tip through the DPS mobile app.

For more information concerning the Texas 10 most wanted fugitives or sex offender lists and how to provide a tip, go to www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.     

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-02-23 01:44:26 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:15 AM EST2018-02-23 13:15:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-02-23 12:48:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly