San Patricio County man added to Texas 10 most wanted sex offender list

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Erasmo Zapata, 45, to the Texas 10 most wanted sex offender list and is offering cash rewards for information that leads to his capture.

Zapata has been wanted since Jan. 2017 for violating his patrol. Zapata was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child in 2006 after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in San Patricio County. Zapata was sentenced to 15 years in prison for these charges but was released on parole in Aug. 2015.

Zapata is 5-feet 11-inches tall, approximately 190 pounds and has tattoos on his arms, shoulders, neck, left hand and chest. Zapata is known to have ties in Nueces and San Patricio counties. He also recently worked in construction and might be recognized by the nickname “Eddie.”

All tips provided are guaranteed to be anonymous, tipsters are all assigned a number rather than be recognized by name. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in cash reward for any information that assists in his capture. To provide a tip and be eligible for the rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline 1-800-252-8477, text the letter “DPS” and the tip to 274637, submit a web tip through the DPS website, submit a Facebook tip or submit a tip through the DPS mobile app.

For more information concerning the Texas 10 most wanted fugitives or sex offender lists and how to provide a tip, go to www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.