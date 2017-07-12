Juveniles arrested in College Station for theft of a firearm

College Station police officers arrested two juvenile males riding bicycles for theft of a firearm on Wednesday.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., officers saw two juvenile males peering into the windows of multiple vehicles with flashlights in the area of Brentwood and Cornell Street. Officers successfully stopped the juveniles, identified them and discovered multiple stolen items on their persons including a firearm.

The two juveniles admitted to breaking into an unlocked vehicle and were both placed under arrest for theft of a firearm. A 14-year-old resident of College Station was charged with theft of a firearm and 16-year-old resident of Bryan was charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Stolen items retrieved from the juveniles were returned to the rightful owners later in the morning.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.