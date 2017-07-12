Baylor senior selected for 2017 preseason All-Big 12 team

On Wednesday, July 12, the Big 12 Conference announced K.J. Smith, Baylor senior defensive end and Frisco native, as a selected member of the 2017 preseason All-Big 12 team.

All members of the team were voted on by media representatives who have covered the league.

Smith is one of fourteen seniors chosen for the team and was also announced as a member of the 2017 Bednarik Award watch list on July 10.

In 2016, Smith caught the eyes of the All-Big 12 first team league’s coaches with his 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks during his 13 games for the Bears. Smith started all 13 games in the 2016 season and tied for the fifth-most sacks in a year in Baylor history.

In his 39 game career, Smith has 24 starts, 12.0 sacks, 26.0 tackles for loss and 135 total tackles. With his 12.0 career sacks, Smith is currently ranked ninth in Baylor history.

Thursday, July 13, the Big 12 media poll will be released. Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18, the annual Big 12 Football Media Days will be conducted in Frisco and televised live on FS2 and other FOX Sports affiliates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

