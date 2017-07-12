Children rescued from crash near marsh

Multiple agencies were investigating a crash that left a car damaged near a marsh Wednesday morning in Falls County.

A wreck happened at 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy 7 and CR 436.

Falls County Sheriff's office said three children and their mother were involved and were pulled from the car after it went off the roadway.

At this point, no major injuries were reported.

A game warden and a boat were also called to the scene. Golinda Volunteer Fire and Chilton Police were also present. The Texas Department of Public Safety was on route.

An investigation into what caused the wreck is still ongoing.

