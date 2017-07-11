Four collegiate football players nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Nominees for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team have been announced including four local collegiate football players.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is a community service award recognizing collegiate level student-athletes from all divisions, and honoring their dedication to volunteerism and touching the lives of others since 1992. The 146 nominees are coming together to unite the collegiate football community showing what is possible when you bring a group together dedicated to giving back.

The four local nominees for the award consist of Taylor Young of Baylor University, Koda Martin of Texas A&M University, Waco native Blaise Taylor and Harker Heights native Naashon Hughes.

Baylor linebacker Taylor Young has participated in youth clinics in Brazil on Mission trip, cleaned up local landscape areas, mentored children in afterschool programs and spent time with U.S. veterans.

Texas A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin has spoken to various schools and young students regarding the importance of education and abstaining alcohol and drugs, as well as organized a mission trip to Haiti with teammates to help community members.

Waco native Blaise Taylor has volunteered at the At-Risk Community Center, Special Olympics and schools. He has also participated in an Autism Walk and promoted health and wellness education by attending alcohol and drug awareness events.

Harker Heights native Naashon Hughes has spoken with and mentored young students from local elementary schools, participated in the Texas THON fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and served on the Explore UT Student-Athlete Panel speaking to children about the importance of higher education.

All of the 146 nominees for the award have participated in similar volunteer work and expressed an importance of enhancing the lives of others.

Of the 146 nominees, 22 will be awarded comprising of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA. Winners of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will be announced in September of this year.

