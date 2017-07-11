Shop for CASA provides school clothes for abused and neglected k - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Shop for CASA provides school clothes for abused and neglected kids

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
Source: Court Appointed Special Advocate Source: Court Appointed Special Advocate
(KXXV) -

Voices for Children’s clothing drive, Shop for CASA, is preparing to provide a special surprise for abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes.

Voices for Children, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers within the community. The volunteers currently advocate for approximately 180 children in the Grimes, Burleson and Brazos counties in the foster care system or that have been removed from their home.   

Shop for CASA has been providing clothing for children in need since 2012. Shop for CASA runs throughout the month of July and hopes to provide two outfits and a backpack for each child. In years past, donors have exceeded their expectations by providing school supplies, lunchboxes, shoes and more.

“When one gives from the heart it is breathless and children are always excited to receive new things.” said Shanntel Williams, Advocate Supervisor for CASA.

Donors get to choose if they would like to shop for a boy or a girl when they sign up. Each child provides a list of the styles they would like to wear that is then provided to the appropriate donor. By allowing the children to specify the styles they like, it ensures that the children are not only receiving new clothes for the school year, but they are receiving clothes they are excited to wear to school.

“Many of these CASA kids leave their home with not much more than the clothes on their back but, thanks to Shop for CASA, they won’t have to worry about having new outfits for the upcoming school year.” said A.J. Renold, Executive Director at Voices for Children.

For more information about Shop for CASA and Voices for Children, visit their website at www.vfcbrazos.org.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-02-23 01:44:26 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:15 AM EST2018-02-23 13:15:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-02-23 12:48:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly