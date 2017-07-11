Shop for CASA provides school clothes for abused and neglected kids

Voices for Children’s clothing drive, Shop for CASA, is preparing to provide a special surprise for abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes.

Voices for Children, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers within the community. The volunteers currently advocate for approximately 180 children in the Grimes, Burleson and Brazos counties in the foster care system or that have been removed from their home.

Shop for CASA has been providing clothing for children in need since 2012. Shop for CASA runs throughout the month of July and hopes to provide two outfits and a backpack for each child. In years past, donors have exceeded their expectations by providing school supplies, lunchboxes, shoes and more.

“When one gives from the heart it is breathless and children are always excited to receive new things.” said Shanntel Williams, Advocate Supervisor for CASA.

Donors get to choose if they would like to shop for a boy or a girl when they sign up. Each child provides a list of the styles they would like to wear that is then provided to the appropriate donor. By allowing the children to specify the styles they like, it ensures that the children are not only receiving new clothes for the school year, but they are receiving clothes they are excited to wear to school.

“Many of these CASA kids leave their home with not much more than the clothes on their back but, thanks to Shop for CASA, they won’t have to worry about having new outfits for the upcoming school year.” said A.J. Renold, Executive Director at Voices for Children.

For more information about Shop for CASA and Voices for Children, visit their website at www.vfcbrazos.org.

