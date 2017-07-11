Hewitt Public Library hosts Hero Day at the park

Wednesday, July 12, Hewitt Public Library will be hosting Hero Day at the Hewitt Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hero Day will be a celebration honoring the first responders and their families that serve the community. Admission and parking will both be free. There will be games, activities and snacks provided for all who attend.

Hewitt Public Library invites all first responders and their families to attend the event. They are asking for donations of bottled water and anyone who donates will receive a raffle ticket entering them in a drawing for the potential to win prizes.

Sponsors of the event include Bush’s Chicken, George’s, Pizza Hut, McAlister’s Deli and Raising Cane’s.

Hewitt Park is located at 801 S Hewitt Dr.

