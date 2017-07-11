Hewitt Public Library hosts Hero Day at the park - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Hewitt Public Library hosts Hero Day at the park

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
Source: Hewitt Public Library Source: Hewitt Public Library
HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

Wednesday, July 12, Hewitt Public Library will be hosting Hero Day at the Hewitt Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hero Day will be a celebration honoring the first responders and their families that serve the community. Admission and parking will both be free. There will be games, activities and snacks provided for all who attend.

Hewitt Public Library invites all first responders and their families to attend the event. They are asking for donations of bottled water and anyone who donates will receive a raffle ticket entering them in a drawing for the potential to win prizes.

Sponsors of the event include Bush’s Chicken, George’s, Pizza Hut, McAlister’s Deli and Raising Cane’s.

Hewitt Park is located at 801 S Hewitt Dr.     

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-02-23 01:44:26 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:15 AM EST2018-02-23 13:15:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-02-23 12:48:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly