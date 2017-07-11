Free Movies in the Park event in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Free Movies in the Park event in Killeen

By Haley Seale, Producer
Friday, July 14, Killeen Amphitheater will be continuing their 2017 Movies in the Park film series with the screening of “Sing.”

Movies in the Park is a free, family friendly event available for anyone to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for comfort, and concessions will be available for purchase for those who chose not to bring along their favorite drinks or snacks.

No alcoholic beverages or glass containers will be permitted on the premises.        

Following the showing of “Sing” on July 14 at 8:30 p.m., the Amphitheater will be screening “The Lego Batman Movie” on Friday, July 21 and “Monster Trucks” on Friday, July 28. All movies will begin after dusk, approximately 8:30 p.m. The summer movie series for Movies in the Park is presented by Pluckers.   

Killeen Amphitheater is located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

