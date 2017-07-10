Animal shelter hosts free adoption event - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Animal shelter hosts free adoption event

By Haley Seale, Producer
Copperas Cove Animal Shelter Copperas Cove Animal Shelter
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

Friday, July 14, the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter is hosting its monthly Free Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

The shelter hosts this event once a month allowing the adoption fees for all adoptable dogs and cats to be waived during the specified time frame. Regardless of the fee being waived during the event, an adoption agreement is still required in which the animal must be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

This month's Free Adoption Event is co-sponsored by Mattress and More, Domino's Pizza and Lil' Tex Restaurant. All co-sponsors are providing a limited number of gift certificates for families who adopt during the event.

The shelter is located at 1601 North First St, North FM 116 in Copperas Cove.

For additional information about the event, one can reach the Animal Shelter at 254-547-5584.

