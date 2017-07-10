2,525 pounds of marijuana seized in Brooks County

Friday, July 7, the Texas Department of Public Safety seized 2,525 pounds of marijuana in Brooks County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a DPS Trooper stopped a 2010 International truck tractor-trailer for a traffic violation south of Falfurrias on U.S. 281 Friday, July 7, at approximately 6:13 p.m. During the stop, a DPS canine on the scene alerted the officer to the trailer.

Following the alert from the canine, troopers searched the vehicle where they discovered more than $15 million worth of marijuana, stored within 100 bundles, located in the cargo area of the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, Ruben Chavera, 42, of Zapata, was transported to the Brooks County Jail following his arrest and was charged with a first-degree felony for possession of marijuana.

