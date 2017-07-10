2,525 pounds of marijuana seized in Brooks County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

2,525 pounds of marijuana seized in Brooks County

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
TEXAS (KXXV) -

Friday, July 7, the Texas Department of Public Safety seized 2,525 pounds of marijuana in Brooks County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a DPS Trooper stopped a 2010 International truck tractor-trailer for a traffic violation south of Falfurrias on U.S. 281 Friday, July 7, at approximately 6:13 p.m. During the stop, a DPS canine on the scene alerted the officer to the trailer.

Following the alert from the canine, troopers searched the vehicle where they discovered more than $15 million worth of marijuana, stored within 100 bundles, located in the cargo area of the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, Ruben Chavera, 42, of Zapata, was transported to the Brooks County Jail following his arrest and was charged with a first-degree felony for possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-02-23 01:44:26 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:15 AM EST2018-02-23 13:15:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-02-23 12:48:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly