Golfers raise funds to support injured Waco fireman

Golfers put their puts to the test at the Garth ‘Outlaw’ Goodwin Tournament on Saturday.

The event held at the Lake Waco Golf Club raised funds and showed support to Waco firefighter Garth Goodwin. He became paralyzed and faced extensive injuries earlier this year after falling onto high voltage power lines while doing maintenance on a billboard sign.

His brother-in-law, Ray Feight, said he organized the tournament along with other supporters of Goodwin.

“One of the first things I knew that I could do was a golf tournament. I'm an avid golfer. That's my hobby,” Feight said. “And I knew that a lot of people who Garth knew would want to come play golf and support him."

Feight said around 300 dedicated golfers participated in the golf tourney in support of Goodwin. The Waco Fire Department attended and even had a fire truck parked at the golf course to show solidarity with one of their own.

“They’ve been instrumental in building Garth up and getting his mind set right,” Feight said about the relationship between Waco Fire and Goodwin.

In addition to the support of firefighters from across the state, Goodwin is also receiving love from the people that he’s helped during his 17-year tenure as a Waco fireman. Feight said the family has received calls from individuals who Goodwin aided in the past.

“It shows how he’s impacted people all along the way. Story after story after story that shows you the character of Garth Goodwin and his love for the community and the community’s love for him,” Feight said.

Family and friend online have created a Facebook page called Garth “Outlaw” Goodwin. Their next goal is to raise donations to move Goodwin and his family into a handicap accessible home. The project is called #HomeforGarth.

Feight aims for that to become a reality by Thanksgiving. He also said that Goodwin’s been home from the hospital for about a week and a half. He’s spoken with Goodwin several times about his injury and his future.

“Although this is a devastating injury for Garth. It changed his life after 46 years. And it’s going to be very challenging for Garth,” Feight said.

He also said there’s one piece of advice that Goodwin has learned and wants to share with everyone.

“Garth would want people to know that the little things in life are important. Don’t look past them. You’re not promised tomorrow. You’re promised today.”

For more information about #HomeforGarth, visit Goodwin’s Facebook page.

