Former Waco Councilman Wilbert Austin, Sr. laid to rest

Hundreds gathered to mourn and remember the life of former Waco city councilman Wilbert Austin, Sr. at the Waco Convention Center Saturday morning.

Austin served on the city’s council for more than a decade. At the memorial service, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver shared special remarks about the impact Austin made in the local area.

“It was a joy for all of us to serve with Wilbert. He cared deeply about his district,” Austin said. “He had left his legacy…He was an inspiration to us all.”

In addition to serving the Waco community as a government leader, Austin also was a pastor at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody for 38 years.

