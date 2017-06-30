DPS looking for man who fled scene of three-vehicle wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they are helping to look for a man who fled the scene of a three-car crash Friday morning near West. The crash had traffic backed up for almost an hour.

DPS added the man has facial injuries and is wearing a green shirt.

The man was driving a van and was towing another vehicle on a trailer. The trailer started swerving while he was driving south on I-35 and hit two other vehicles.

After all the other vehicles came to a stop, DPS said the man driving the van fled on foot.

None of the other drivers were injured.

The crash happened just before the Wiggins Road exit.

All lanes are now open, and the area is clear.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.