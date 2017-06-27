Division West First Army received a new commanding general

A change is coming to Fort Hood, and this could mean a new attitude for some soldiers.

This comes after Division West First Army held their change of command ceremony to welcome Master General Erik Peterson as the new commanding general.

Commanding General Erik Peterson was given his formal welcoming on post Monday morning.

The new commander said there is a lot of work to be done but he has his mind set on improving its capabilities.

During the ceremony, there was a series of events including the formation of troops and the passing of flowers to the outgoing and incoming commanding general and their families. The ceremony also included the passing of the division colors which symbolizes the legacy passing on to the new commanding general in charge.

Master General Peterson's most recent duty was the director of Army Aviation, and now he has big plans for the future of his troops.

" We have a great deal to do with respects to evaluating our mobilization capacity and increasing that to ensure that we can capture and fully employ the greater than 50- percent of our Army's total force," Peterson said.

Commanding General Peterson also said the Central Texas community is known for showing tremendous support to their troops and he's happy to call this area his new home.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.