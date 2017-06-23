Temple home destroyed after fire

A house is completely destroyed after it went up in flames on Friday morning. It happened in the 300 block of North 14th St. in Temple.

Temple Police and Fire department received the call around 2:30 a.m. after someone reported seeing smoke in the area.

Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze and conducting an investigation.

No one was hurt in the fire. Oncor electricity was called to the scene due to a power line catching fire from the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

