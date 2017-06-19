Houston church builds 30 free wheelchair ramps

A church in Houston is building 30 wheelchair ramps this week for residents in Waco in need of wheelchair-friendly home renovations.

Chapel Wood United Methodist Church made Waco its destination for SUMMIT, the church’s annual mission trip. The church teamed with Waco Community Development to make a list of homes in need of the renovations. The church sent around 300 church members, 200 of which are students.

SUMMIT Field Director Stephen Simmons said that the point of the trip is to help those in need and spread their message.

“The idea is just going into communities and seeing where there’s need,” Simmons said. “Being able to love on people the way that we feel God loves on us and being able to visibly show that to people.”

The church has spent ten years taking trips around Texas building wheelchair ramps and car ports, painting houses and repairing homes. They said they will stay in Waco for the rest of the week to make sure all of their projects are finished.

