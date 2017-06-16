One person airlifted to hospital after wreck, vehicle fire

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital, one airlifted, after a wreck in which one of the vehicles caught fire.

The incident happened on I-35 northbound near Abbott.

The cars were involved a Ford and a Chevy. The driver of the Ford was airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities say one vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.