One person airlifted to hospital after wreck, vehicle fire

ABBOTT, TX (KXXV) -

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital, one airlifted, after a wreck in which one of the vehicles caught fire. 

The incident happened on I-35 northbound near Abbott.

The cars were involved a Ford and a Chevy. The driver of the Ford was airlifted to the hospital. 

Authorities say one vehicle was engulfed in flames. 

