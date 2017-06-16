Traffic alert: Belton Fire Department clearing vehicle fire on w - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic alert: Belton Fire Department clearing vehicle fire on westbound I-14

(Source: Belton Police Department) (Source: Belton Police Department)
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Belton Police and Fire Department said they are clearing a vehicle fire on westbound I-14 and Simmons Rd.

The Belton Police Department said to expect delays and to consider alternate routes.

According to Waze, a heavy traffic jam was reported in the area. 

There were no injuries reported.

