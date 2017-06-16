Killeen police arrest 10 in prostitution sting

The Killeen Police Department said they have arrested 10 people in a prostitution sting.

On June 15, the Killeen Police Department Organized Crime Unit conducted a prostitution sting targeting "johns."

The operation contrasted with a recent sting that targeted the prostitutes themselves.

Detectives are conducting a follow up investigation on the case.

The names have not been released.

