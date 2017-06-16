TX Education Commissioner visits CTX to announce new STAAR report card

The Texas Commissioner of Education visited Waco on June 16, to explain about the new State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness report card.

The tool the Texas Education Agency is launching will give parents more information about their children’s performance on the STAAR test, progress from the previous school year and the student’s level of reading difficulty.

“The new reporter card contrasts dramatically from what has been shared in previous years with parents. The revamped report presents information in a more colorful, understandable and parent-friendly way,” TEA said in a statement.

The report card, parents can also log into a revamped website to see more student-specific information.

