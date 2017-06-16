Hawaiian Falls in Waco holding shoe drive to benefit orphans

June 16 is National Flip-Flop Day, and in celebration of the comfortable footwear, Hawaiian Falls Waterpark in Waco is holding a shoe drive.

Here's how it works: bring in a new pair of shoes or flip-flops on Friday, June 16, and you'll only have to pay kids' admission price to get in.

The park will donate the shoes and flip-flops to Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls. It's an organization that hands out new shoes and flip-flops to millions of children in need, according to its website.

Hawaiian Falls in Waco closes at 8 p.m. on Fridays.

