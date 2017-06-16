Bryan police asking public's help finding fraud suspects - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bryan police asking public's help finding fraud suspects

(Source: Bryan Police Department) (Source: Bryan Police Department)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Bryan Police Department is investigating a debit card fraud case.

On June 23, the Bryan police said several unauthorized purchases were made using a victim's debit card.

If you recognize these suspects, you are asked to contact police at 979-209-5320 or 979-775-TIPS. Refer to the case as #17-0501039.

