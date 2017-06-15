Baylor Soccer Adds Two Talented Players to 2017 Roster

Baylor soccer added defenders Chelsea Jumratie (Maidenhead, England) and Tanner Kaplan (Dunwoody, Georgia) to its 2017 roster, head coach Paul Jobson announced Thursday.

“We are extremely excited to have someone of Chelsea’s caliber join our team with her national team experience and high-level club experience,” said Jobson. “She will bring in a level of soccer maturity that will add a lot of value to what we will be doing this fall as a team. We are also super excited to bring in Tanner, with her amount of collegiate experience. She is a veteran player that came highly recommended to us from people I respect. We are excited to get her plugged into our Baylor family.”

The duo will join BU’s incoming class of CM Sarah Bevington, F Zi Browne, F/MF Katie Cameron, CM Ally Henderson, San Diego State sophomore transfer F Camryn Wendlandt and November signees D/MF Emily Bunnell and GK Jen Wandt. Profiles for each signee are below.

CHELSEA JUMRATIE | D | 5-8 | FR | READING FC | MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND

High School: Member of Wales U19 National Team … Played on WSL 1 reserve team for Reading FC … Scored three goals with 12 assists for Reading FC reserve team in 2017 … Member of Reading FC from 2015-17.

Personal: Born Oct. 17, 1997 … Daughter of Anthony and Melanie Jumratie … Intends to major in business.

TANNER KAPLAN | D | 5-7 | SR | WOFFORD COLLEGE | DUNWOODY, GA

Wofford College: Played in 18 games with 13 starts in 2016 as a redshirt junior, tallying 1,289 minutes … Appeared in two games in 2015 due to an injury and used medical redshirt … Started first game of the season against Coastal Carolina (8/21) … Named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll … Played in 16 games, making 11 starts in 2014 ... Recorded first career assist in win against Presbyterian (8/24) ... Attempted six shots on the season as a defender ... Named to the Southern Conference Fall All-Academic Team and to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll … Started in all 19 games as a freshman in 2013, earning a spot on the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team ... Was part of a defense that gave up 0.63 goals against average for the season, which ranked first in the Southern Conference ... The Terriers made their first appearance in the Southern Conference Championship quarterfinals since 2002 ... Recorded one shot for the season against The Citadel (9/29) ... Named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

High School: Played all four years for the women’s soccer program at The Westminster Schools ... Helped lead her team to become two-time state semifinalists (2011-2012) ... Was selected to the All-Area first teams in 2010 and 2011 ... Played for the Concorde Fire ‘95 club team, claiming a Georgia state championship (2011), ECNL Challenge A 4th and 8th places in the nation (2010-2012), and ECNL southeast conference runner-up ... Georgia ODP selection in 2010 and 2011.

Personal: Born July 30, 1995 ... Daughter of Mark Kaplan and Lisa Kaplan ... Graduated from Wofford summa cum laude with bachelors in English and French in 2017 … Working on masters in sport management at Baylor.