Baylor Soccer Adds Two Talented Players to 2017 Roster

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
Popular local boxing event, "Brawl on the Brazos," is coming back to Waco this summer. The event will take place at the Waco Convention Center on August 5th.More >>
Popular local boxing event, "Brawl on the Brazos," is coming back to Waco this summer. The event will take place at the Waco Convention Center on August 5th.More >>
Baylor soccer added defenders Chelsea Jumratie (Maidenhead, England) and Tanner Kaplan (Dunwoody, Georgia) to its 2017 roster, head coach Paul Jobson announced Thursday.More >>
Baylor soccer added defenders Chelsea Jumratie (Maidenhead, England) and Tanner Kaplan (Dunwoody, Georgia) to its 2017 roster, head coach Paul Jobson announced Thursday.More >>
Baylor men’s golfers Cooper Dossey, Braden Bailey and Matthew Perrine have been named to Golfweek’s 2017 Division I All-America teams.More >>
Baylor men’s golfers Cooper Dossey, Braden Bailey and Matthew Perrine have been named to Golfweek’s 2017 Division I All-America teams.More >>