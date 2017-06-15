Baylor Men’s Golf Trio Named All-America

Baylor men’s golfers Cooper Dossey, Braden Bailey and Matthew Perrine have been named to Golfweek’s 2017 Division I All-America teams. Dossey was selected to the All-America Third Team, while Bailey and Perrine earned honorable mention.

Baylor’s three All-Americans are a school record, and the only previous season when BU had multiple All-America honorees was when Jamie McLeary and Adam Meyer were honorable mention selections in 2002.

Dossey is the first freshman and seventh player in program history to be named to one of the All-America teams (first, second or third), and he joins Bailey and Perrine to give Baylor 15 total All-America honorees. The trio makes four All-Americans in three seasons under head coach Mike McGraw, as Kyle Jones was a 2015 All-America Second Team selection.

An Austin, Texas, native, Dossey had a breakout freshman season that included becoming the first BU player to earn one of five sports on the GCAA All-Freshmen Team. He also earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, All-Big 12, All-Central Region and Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors, and he became Baylor’s first freshman to earn Big 12 Golfer of the Month. Dossey played 23 of 37 rounds at par or better and recorded a 71.19 stroke average, which was the third-best single-season mark in school history.

Bailey, a sophomore from Groves, Texas, earned All-Central Region, All-Big 12 and Academic All-Big 12 honors. He finished third on the team with a 71.70 stroke average, played 16 of 37 rounds at par or better and recorded four top-five finishes, including a tie for first place with teammate Perrine at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate. Bailey lowered his career stroke average to 72.16 across 75 rounds, which ranks fifth in program history, and his 2016-17 average of 71.70 was the eighth-best single-season number in Baylor history.

Perrine, a junior from Austin, Texas, joined Bailey as an All-America honorable mention after posting a 71.35 stroke average that was the fourth-best single-season mark in school history. He played 23 of 37 rounds at par or better, recorded four top-five individual finishes and had a streak of nine consecutive top-eight individual finishes. Perrine picked up All-Central Region, All-Big 12, Academic All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Tournament Team recognition, and he was named Big 12 Golfer of the Month in October. Perrine reduced his career stroke average to 72.20 across 69 rounds, which ranks sixth on Baylor’s all-time list.

McGraw led the program to its most successful season in school history in 2016-17. He was named one of five finalists for the Dave Williams Award, presented annually to the national coach of the year, and fifth-year assistant coach Ryan Blagg won the 2017 Jan Strickland Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

The Bears reached a No. 1 national ranking for the first time in program history when they ascended to the top spot in Golfweek’s April 3 rankings. They won four tournaments and earned seven top-three finishes out of 12 events played. Their tie for seventh in NCAA Championships stroke play earned the program’s first-ever match play berth and resulted in the best NCAA Championships result in program history.

BAYLOR MEN’S GOLF ALL-AMERICANS

Johnny Arreaga – 1960 (HM)

Jim Grant – 1966 (HM)

Tim Hobby – 1989 (HM)

Kory Bowman – 1994 (3rd)

Aaron Pellegrom – 2000 (3rd)

Jimmy Walker – 2001 (3rd)

Jamie McLeary – 2002 (HM)

Adam Meyer – 2002 (HM)

Ryan Baca – 2003 (HM), 2006 (1st)

Jeremy Alcorn – 2005 (HM)

Joakim Mikkelsen – 2012 (3rd)

Kyle Jones – 2015 (2nd)

Cooper Dossey – 2017 (3rd)

Braden Bailey – 2017 (HM)

Matthew Perrine – 2017 (HM)

BAYLOR 2016-17 SEASON HONORS

Braden Bailey

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

All-Big 12 Team

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Assistant Coach Ryan Blagg

Jan Strickland Award winner

Cooper Dossey

All-America, Third Team (Golfweek)

All-Freshmen Team (GCAA)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

All-Big 12 Team

Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Big 12 Golfer of the Month (February 2017)

Jackson Heazel

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Klein Klotz

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Colin Kober

Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Garrett May

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

Head Coach Mike McGraw

Dave Williams Award finalist

Matthew Perrine

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

All-Big 12 Team

Big 12 All-Tournament Team

Big 12 Golfer of the Month (October 2016)

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Hunter Shattuck

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Nick Thornton

Academic All-Big 12 First Team